TN Assembly adopts resolution seeking Cauvery water from K'taka

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to direct Karnataka to release water from the Cauvery river to the state as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The resolution was declared passed unanimously by Speaker M Appavu after the main opposition AIADMK supported it following a debate and after the BJP legislators staged a walkout. The Saffron party wanted amendments to the resolution, pledging support to nationalisation of rivers and the Dam Safety Act.

Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution and said the state government opened the Mettur dam on June 12 for the Kuruvai (short-duration paddy) crop and at a time when farmers had taken up related farm work, Karnataka created an "artificial crisis" and did not release water from the river as per the apex court's directions.

In June, only 2.833 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water was realised as against 9.19 tmc at the Biligundlu point on the inter-state border.

Several steps were taken to get Karnataka to release water. It includes approaching the Central government, the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

Stalin said on September 19, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan led a delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs and called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and submitted a memorandum seeking 12,500 cusecs for 15 days. However, the Centre did not take any action on the representation.

In the meanwhile, Karnataka filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to CWMA to review its decisions on water release to Tamil Nadu. On September 29, the CWMA directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu.

As the water realisation at Biligundlu is less than the stipulated quantum, the Tamil Nadu government wrote to CWMA on October 6 underscoring that Karnataka has not complied with its direction and sought appropriate action.

Now, the CWRC is set to hold its next meeting on October 11. In this meeting, the state would urge the Committee to direct Karnataka to release water to make good the shortfall in addition to water release for the next 10 to 15 days. At Biligundlu, 46.1 tmc water has been realised from June 1, 2023 to October 3, 2023.

There is a necessity to protect the Kuruvai crop and the next crop Samba (long term-paddy) by getting Cauvery water.

Stalin said Cauvery water is very essential for the state and the government is determined to secure it. "The Union government should get the Cauvery water for the Tamil Nadu people by properly functioning on the matter." The Chief Minister read out an improvised version of the resolution. "This Assembly unanimously urges the Union government to direct Karnataka to release (Cauvery) water to Tamil Nadu as delineated by the Supreme Court in its final verdict to protect the livelihood of Cauvery delta farmers, the foundation of Tamil Nadu's agriculture." The DMK is fully committed to protecting the state's right over Cauvery river water at all times, irrespective of whether the party is in power or not.

The resolution was passed after a fierce debate between Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and the treasury benches led by Stalin. The AIADMK, however, supported the resolution.

Palaniswami recalled the various initiatives taken by the AIADMK regime on the inter-state river dispute and said adequate pressure should be exerted on the Centre over the matter.

He recalled his party had stalled the Parliament for days over the issue a few years ago. Palaniswami referring to the recent visit of Stalin to Bengaluru to take part in an INDIA alliance meet, said farmers are of the view that Tamil Nadu would have received water for the Kuruvai crop had the Chief Minister made a request as a "mark of friendship," to his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah.

Intervening, Duraimurugan said the Cauvery matter landed in court as previous talks failed and initiatives on parleys may amount to compromising on the state's rights.

To Palaniswami's remark on DMK-Congress alliance, the Water Resources Minister said alliance and the state's right to water are separate matters and a "common programme" for them is to dislodge the BJP from power at the Centre.

To Palaniswami's assertion that pressure should be exerted over the Centre and why it was not done when the DMK has 38 Lok Sabha MPs, Stalin replied his party Parliamentarians had vehemently taken up the Cauvery issue in the House and there is no need for the Leader of Opposition to tell them about courageously raising the matter in Parliament.

Eventually, Palaniswami said his party supported the resolution. Duraimurugan said even if Karnataka had only a handful of water, Tamil Nadu had a right to share it on the pro rata basis as per the court rulings.

Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) said her party was staging a walkout after asserting the resolution does not appear to be aimed at an overall and complete solution for the Cauvery dispute and a piecemeal approach may not help address the issue.

The government had not given any assurance on including amendments proposed by it to the resolution.

The amendments were nationalisation of rivers and support to the Centre's Dam Safety Act. Leader of the House Duraimurugan said his party too is for nationalisation of rivers.

On September 16, Stalin had said that this year, till September 14, Tamil Nadu must have realised 103.5 tmc ft.

However, the state received only 38.4 tmc ft, a shortfall of 65.1 tmc ft. PTI VGN SA VGN SS