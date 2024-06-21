TN Assembly: AIADMK members evicted for the day; tried to raise hooch tragedy, says Palaniswami

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) The AIADMK members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were evicted enmasse on Friday after the main opposition tried to raise some issue during the Question Hour.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami later said the party wanted to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has left "50 people dead", but was denied permission. He described the eviction as "murder of democracy." Speaker M Appavu said the AIADMK members wanted to raise an issue during the Question Hour, which was against the House rules. Members were free to raise issues during the Zero Hour, only after the completion of Question Hour, he added.

As the AIADMK members were unreleting on their demand, the Speaker ordered for their eviction and ruled the opposition party legislators cannot attend the proceedings for the day.

Later, addressing the media, Palaniswami said he wanted to flag the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which he said has left "50 persons dead." The opposition party MLAs, including Palaniswami, came to the Assembly wearing black shirts. PTI VGN SA