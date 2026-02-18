TN Assembly condoles Ajit Pawar's demise

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Immediately after the House met for the day's proceedings, Speaker M Appavu read out the resolution condoling the demise of Pawar, national president of Nationalist Congress Party, who died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28.

The Speaker made obituary references to former members of the Legislative Assembly: N Sundaram and K Lingamuthu and to the demise of S S Rajagopalan, educationist.

The House observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls. PTI JSP KH