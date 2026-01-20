Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the state Assembly without delivering his customary address to the House in its maiden session of the year, alleging among others, "inaccuracies" in the DMK government prepared text.

Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed the Governor for "walking out in violation of tradition and ethos," and later piloted a resolution saying that the English version of the address was assumed to have been read.

"The governor walked out in violation of traditions and ethos. In the state government prepared address, there is no provision for the governor to include his views or say something else," Stalin said.

He accused Ravi of "deliberately" doing such things and said his action "amounts to insulting the House." He reiterated the ruling DMK's stand that there was no need for a Governor although its past CMs- late CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi respected the position. He follows that.