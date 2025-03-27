TN Assembly passes resolution against Centre's proposed amendments to Waqf Bill

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centre's proposed Waqf amendment bill 2024 and insisted that the Union Government recall the Bill, as it would badly affect the minority Muslims.

The resolution, passed amidst protest and walk out by the BJP members, was supported by all other parties including the principal opposition AIADMK and BJP’s ally, the PMK.

Piloting the resolution, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the attempt to amend Waqf Act, would hinder the Waqf Board’s powers.

"This is against the freedom of religion. This is hurting Muslim sentiments," Stalin said and claimed it was an assault on the constitutional rights of minorities and their institutions.

"We will continue to oppose this," Stalin asserted. PTI JSP SA