TN Assembly pays respects to victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Kuwait blaze

Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid respects to the people who died after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi, the deceased in the Kuwait blaze and former legislators who passed away.

The brief session commenced with Speaker M Appavu making obituary references to the departed and the members of the House observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

Expressing shock over the deaths in the illicit liquor consumption case, the Speaker said the state government was taking steps to contain the sale of spurious liquor and following the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin initiated steps to provide medical treatment to the affected.

Appavu, who read out the condolence resolution, expressed shock and anguish over the death of innocent lives in the Kuwait blaze, especially seven from Tamil Nadu, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The House paid tributes to former lawmakers including N Pugazhendhi, who had represented the Vikravandi assembly constituency, and former MLA C Velayuthan, among others, who had passed away.

The House was later adjourned for the day.

Discussions on the demand for grants for various government departments will commence on Friday and the session will conclude on June 29 ahead of the Vikravandi bypoll. PTI JSP KH