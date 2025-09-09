TN assembly poll will see people sending DMK in ambulance: AIADMK gen sec

Kallakurichi: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that the Assembly election next year will create a situation for the people of Tamil Nadu to send the DMK in an ambulance, eventually ending its rule in the state.

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s 'ICU admission' remark targeting the AIADMK on September 8, Palaniswami said the AIADMK would never be taken in an ambulance.

"Next year’s assembly elections will see the people sending the DMK in an ambulance and end its rule in the state," the former chief minister said addressing party workers in Thirukovilur after hoisting the AIADMK flag and distributing welfare aids, on September 8 evening.

The sudden war of words between the two leaders erupted after Palaniswami remarked that ambulances were “deliberately” being sent to disrupt his state-wide rallies, and it happened in at least 30 places.

At his meeting in Anaicut in Vellore district in August, the AIADMK cadres got incensed when an ambulance driver attempted to pass through the rally.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian had condemned the AIADMK for not ensuring a smooth passage to the ambulance.