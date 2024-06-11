TN Assembly session advanced to June 20

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday advanced the Legislative Assembly session to June 20 from June 24 announced earlier.

A release from the Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan said the House will meet at 10 am on the day.

The session has been rescheduled owing to the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency. The Assembly Business Advisory Committee will meet on June 20 to decide the duration of the session, the Speaker told reporters in Tirunelveli. PTI JSP SS