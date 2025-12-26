National

TN Assembly session to begin on Jan 20

NewsDrum Desk
Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) The maiden session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the year 2026 will commence on January 20 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi, Assembly Speaker M Appavu informed on Friday.

The Assembly Business Advisory Committee will decide on the duration of the session, Appavu told reporters here, adding a decision on presenting the interim budget for 2026-27 will also be taken at the advisory committee meeting.

There will be a "Vote on account" Bill to draw money for the first quarter of next financial year, he said.

In Tamil Nadu, the Assembly election is due by March-April, 2026. PTI JSP JSP VGN