TN Assembly session to commence on December 9

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet on December 9 and the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee, Speaker M Appavu said here on Monday.

Appavu, answering a question, told reporters that Assembly proceedings were already being telecast live and added that steps were afoot to broadcast the proceedings fully. The House will meet at 9.30 am, he said and added that the BAC, represented by all the parties, will take a decision on the duration of the session.

The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy was among the key issues that echoed in the Assembly during its session in June this year, and the House was adjourned sine die on June 30, 2024. PTI VGN ADB