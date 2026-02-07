TN Assembly to convene on February 17 for Interim Budget: Speaker Appavu

Tirunelveli, Feb 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will meet on February 17 and Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu will table the Interim Budget for 2026-27 in the House on the opening day, Speaker M Appavu said here on Saturday.

The House would convene at 9.30 am on February 17 at the Legislative Assembly Hall in the State Secretariat complex in Fort St George campus.

Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate, Appavu said that on February 20, the Vote-on-Account--Advance Demands for Grants for 2026-27 and Supplementary (Final) Demands for Grants for Additional Expenditure for 2025-26 would be presented in the House by the government.

The Assembly meeting, expected to be a brief sitting lasting only up to 4 days, will be the last ahead of the Assembly election to be held in April, 2026. PTI VGN VGN ADB