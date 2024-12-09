TN Assembly urges Centre to cancel Madurai tungsten mining rights

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Centre to immediately cancel tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited in the state, following an intense debate in the House.

Advertisment

Chief minister M K Stalin, who intervened during the debate, firmly said that he would not allow mining at any cost, as it affected the livelihood besides adversely impacting the environment.

"Tungsten mining will not be allowed under any circumstances. If it (project) comes, then I will not hold this post (of Chief Minister)," Stalin said when the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami charged the ruling dispensation with "being silent" for 10 months and deciding to act only after the people in the affected areas at Melur in Madurai began to protest.

The resolution piloted by state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan was passed unanimously with the BJP choosing not to oppose it at the introductory stage. PTI JSP SA