TN Assembly urges Centre to take up caste-wise census

Chennai, Jun 26 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to take up caste-based census soon.

The resolution piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin said the central government should immediately commence the census work, which is due from 2021, along with caste-based population census this time.

"This House considers that caste-based population census is essential to formulate policies in order to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy and employment to every citizen of India," the resolution stated.

The legislators belonging to various political parties including the BJP supported the resolution which was adopted by the House in the absence of the principal Opposition AIADMK members who were suspended from the Assembly for disrupting the proceedings.

Speaker M Appavu said the resolution was adopted unanimously. PTI JSP SA