TN Assembly will adopt resolution condemning Israel's attacks on Gaza, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Assembly will adopt a resolution to condemn Israel for its attacks on Gaza, and it will seek an immediate ceasefire and also request the Centre to take appropriate steps to that effect, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Demanding that the Centre pressurise Israel to stop the "genocide" in Gaza, Stalin said the resolution would be passed in the Assembly after it convenes on October 14.

Addressing a protest against Israel organised by the CPI(M), he said: "This resolution, which will also emphasise the immediate need for a ceasefire there, will reflect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu; I fully believe that transcending political differences, all parties will support this resolution." In the all-party protest gathering here held by the Marxist party to condemn the "genocide" in Gaza, the CM said the indiscriminate attacks carried out by Israel on Gaza were shaking the hearts of all.

He said the protest by the CPI (M) is an attempt to unite people with humanitarian values, so that powers that be are urged to put an end to the attacks that blatantly violate international human right laws and the principles of the United Nations.

On September 8, in a social media post, Stalin had said that he was "shaken beyond words by what is unfolding in Gaza...when innocent lives are being crushed in this way, silence is not an option".

The CPI (M) had urged the Union government to cancel all trade agreements with Israel.

The Marxist party had also called for a ban on Israeli firms from participating in an ongoing conclave here on Aerospace and Defence. PTI JR VGN