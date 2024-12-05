TN-based gang of thieves posing as deaf and mute busted, 2 held: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a Tamil Nadu-based gang of thieves and arrested two men for the alleged offence of theft while pretending to be deaf and mute in different south Delhi areas, an officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Police have also seized 16 mobile phones and six laptops from their possession.

"Many incidents of theft during the wee hours were reported recently. A team was formed to investigate the matter," the officer said.

The officer added that they received secret information that two men involved in incidents of theft would go to Gurugram and Nehru Place on a motorcycle to dispose of stolen goods and meet one of their accomplices.

Advertisment

A team was formed and a trap laid at the Asian Market in Saket on Wednesday. At around 1 pm, the team spotted a motorcycle. The riders were not wearing helmets. They were asked to produce the documents for the motorcycle but they pretended to be deaf and mute, communicating only through gestures, police said.

"They also presented a letter showing some entries of charitable donations given to them by different people with signatures. When the team checked their bags, 16 mobile phones and six laptops were found," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused -- Balan (34) and P Karthik (28) -- broke down and revealed that they hail from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh respectively and had come to Delhi a few days ago to commit thefts.

Advertisment

They revealed that they operated in the early hours, targeting houses randomly and stealing electronic items such as mobile phones, laptops, iPads, headphones etc. If caught, they would pose as differently-abled students and request for donations in the name of a school after producing fake certificates. They used to sell the stolen goods for decent prices in Tamil Nadu, the duo told police. PTI BM RC