TN battle 2026: Modi tears into DMK, calls it 'CMC--Corruption, Mafia, Crime' promoting govt

Maduranthakam (Tamil Nadu), Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the NDA's poll campaign in Tamil Nadu with a no-holds-barred attack on the ruling DMK, calling it "CMC-- corruption, mafia and crime" promoting government, and asserted that the countdown for its exit has begun.

Modi, who addressed a massive rally that turned out to be a show of strength with the presence of top leaders from key alliance parties, including AIADMK, AMMK, and TTV, also attacked the DMK over the Karthigai lamp lighting row, accusing it of insulting Lord Murugan and the courts for electoral gains.

Modi was presented with a silver Thirupprankundram Murugan frame as a memento, along with a cardamom garland, by the alliance party leaders.

Setting the tone for the high-stakes 2026 electoral showdown for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Modi asserted that "a BJP-NDA double-engine government is being formed for sure.This huge sea of people is a strong message to the whole of Tamil Nadu, the country; Tamil Nadu is ready for change", while referring to the massive gathering at the rally.

"You gave the DMK a clear mandate twice. But they have broken the trust of the people. The DMK gave so many assurances, but their work is zero. People are calling DMK the CMC government -Corruption, Mafia, Crime-promoting government. The people have made up their mind to uproot the DMK, CMC," The Prime Minister said.

The assembly elections are expected to be held in the next few months.

Modi said, "we just don't talk about Tamil culture, but take serious efforts to protect it," and mentioned restoration of the bull-taming sport 'jallikattu' through the legal route after a 'ban' during the "DMK-Congress" government, calling it another pro-Tamil achievement of the NDA, which ensured the Tamil heritage.

Modi also attacked the DMK for promoting the interests of "one single family", alleging that "dynasty, corruption, abusing women and our culture are the routes for one's growth in the Dravidian party." The state wants to get free from the DMK's "misgovernance" and looks forward to the good governance of the BJP-NDA. "All our senior leaders are here to decide TN's fate, with the determination to free it from the DMK rule," he said.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran, PMK's Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, and TMC-M leader G K Vasan were among those who shared the dais with Modi.

Incidentally, old foes Palaniswami and Dhinakaran shared the stage for the first time in many years, with each complimenting the other and stressing the common goal to show the door to the DMK in the hustings.

The DMK government has nothing to do with democracy and accountability, and "functions for only one family," Modi said, and added its "countdown (for defeat) has started." Even a child in the state knows how much corruption is happening, Modi said, and added that the menace of drugs, liquor, and crime was rampant in the state, with youth falling prey to narcotics. He also accused many DMK party members of working in collusion with drug dealers.

Strongly pitching for a "double engine" government in the state, which will walk "shoulder to shoulder" with the Centre for Tamil Nadu's growth and progress, Modi said, "We have to free TN from the clutches of the DMK." Remembering the late chief minister, he said, "Selvi (Ms) J Jayalalithaa did great work in controlling crime in Tamil Nadu, but today women are suffering." The NDA government has done "unprecedented" development work for Tamil Nadu in the last 11 years, ensuring a manifold increase in allocation of funds to the state, including in the railway sector.

The BJP-led dispensation at the Centre was concerned about the welfare of Tamil Nadu farmers, fishermen, and women and has initiated various steps in this connection, the Prime Minister pointed out.

Particularly reaching out to women, he promised their welfare to be of top priority and promised a piped drinking water supply to every household, should the NDA win the polls. "This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

On Tamil language and culture, he listed out various efforts to popularise them. He said he has gifted copies of 'Thirukkural' to various heads of state with a view to "linking them to Tamil Nadu's knowledge. Thirukkural is a collection of 1330 couplets dealing with various facets of life, including governance.

Further, he recalled establishing the Bharathiar Chair in BHU in Varanasi, the constituency he represents in the Lok Sabha, besides the conduct of Kashi Sangamam. "In Kashi, many children have started speaking Tamil," he said.

Job creation would be another focus area for the NDA, he said.

In his address, Palaniswami slammed the DMK-led government, saying its only achievement was "corruption" and to "perpetuate dynasty rule" in Tamil Nadu.

AMMK General Secretary Dhinakaran, who rejoined the NDA recently after walking out in September 2025, said his party had wholeheartedly joined the alliance to unseat the ruling DMK and not under "coercion".

Though he may have differences with the AIADMK leadership, he said he did not want these to come in the way of public welfare or efforts to end the DMK rule in the state.

Reacting strongly to Modi's double-engine government pitch, Chief Minister M K Stalin asked Modi to ponder how states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, where the "double engine" has not entered, were registering growth. PTI SA JSP