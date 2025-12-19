TN BJP chief accuses ruling DMK of ''double standards'' for criticising SIR

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Thursday accused the ruling DMK of "double standards" for criticising the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls despite its active participation.

"If the DMK really opposed it, they could have boycotted it. Instead, they chose to participate in the process and later criticised it for political reasons. Such childish behaviour is not acceptable in a democracy," he told PTI Videos here.

He said it was a "democratic exercise" conducted at the right time and dismissed opposition accusations that the exercise was politically motivated.

"It is a process that should have been done much earlier. In a state like Tamil Nadu, which is highly urbanised and where people frequently move for work, this revision is a welcome step," Nagendran told PTI Videos in an interview.

He said the verification drive had identified around 97 lakh voters, including those who had died or migrated within constituencies, and pointed out that the Election Commission had provided another month for fresh voter registration.

Rejecting opposition charges that the BJP was influencing the Election Commission, Nagendran said the entire process was implemented by state government officials.

“The Election Commission only issues orders; the actual implementation is carried out by the state machinery. So, there is no question of BJP interference,” he said.

On the controversy over the lighting of a lamp on a pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill, Nagendran said the state government’s handling of the issue was to blame for the death of a man who reportedly self-immolated over the incident.

“It is unfortunate and we condemn such acts, but the responsibility lies entirely with the Tamil Nadu government for creating confusion over whether the hill belonged to a Hindu or Jain temple or was under the Wakf Board,” he said.

“The government’s statements mocking Hindu practices have deeply hurt devotees,” he added. PTI JR JR ADB