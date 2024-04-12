TN BJP chief denies poll code violation; says DMK's allegations due to fear of defeat

Coimbatore, Apr 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief and candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat K Annamalai on Friday denied any code violation at his poll rally here and asserted he diligently followed the Election Commission's guidelines on not using loudspeakers after 10 pm.

Advertisment

He also said he completed the yatra pre-approved by police for the day on Thursday.

The BJP leader said he had met the public waiting for him at the meeting spot at Avarampalayam on Thursday night as it was also approved by police and added he left the venue after apologising to people for his inability to come on time.

The DMK was beginning to show its fear of losing even the deposit in the election and hence sought police help to register a case against him, Annamalai claimed.

Advertisment

"Let the police release the video of my speech after 10 pm. Apart from police, static election observers and even the Election Commission's video team were present at the venue. The DMK's fear of the BJP is evident. The DMK will not retain its deposit in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency because of people's anger against it," Annamalai told reporters.

People were eagerly waiting till 10 pm to listen to his speech, he said and claimed the EC's guidelines restricted use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am.

"The DMK is the only party born to indulge in violence," Annamalai alleged and said he cannot be held responsible if people did not attend DMK meetings in large numbers.

Advertisment

He was responding to a question on the Peelamedu police registering an FIR against him and a few members of his party over an alleged poll campaign time violation.

DMK workers and their allies, the Left parties, objected to BJP members campaigning beyond the Election Commission's stipulated time on Thursday night and this led to a quarrel between the two parties at Avarampalayam area, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, local DMK functionaries petitioned the district Collector seeking action against the BJP candidate for allegedly campaigning beyond the deadline set by the poll panel.

Asked about the alleged skirmish between the cadres of the two parties, Annamalai said DMK workers pushed BJP functionaries but the latter did not retaliate. "Later, the DMK members got themselves admitted to a hospital and gave a complaint," he claimed.

"There was no violation at all because the route and the rally points were approved by the police in advance and a candidate can always reach the spot even after a delay," he said and sought to know if the EC manual prescribed that a candidate should leave the vehicle sharp at 10 pm and go home.

"I am well within the rules and regulations prescribed by the Election Commission," he said and demanded the police to release the video of the violation as alleged. PTI JSP JSP SS