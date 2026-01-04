TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran urges party workers to take vow to unseat DMK from power

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), Jan 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday urged party workers to take a vow and slog to unseat the DMK from the saddle of power and targeted the Dravidian party over Thirupparankundram lamp lighting issue, the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives and alleged dynasty politics as well.

Addressing a mega rally here to mark the culmination of a yatra undertaken by him, Nagenthran said people prayed that the DMK regime must be ousted and he listed crimes against women and children and the "TASMAC (State-run liquor corporation) corruption to the tune of about Rs 1,000 crore." The BJP's grand public meeting here marked the culmination Nagenthran's state-wide yatra "Tamilagam Thalainimira Tamilanin Payanam" (A Tamil's yatra for Tamil Nadu's rise) that commenced in Madurai on October 12, 2025.

Assembly election is due by March-April this year in Tamil Nadu.

For the sake of one family's welfare, in order to make Udhayanidhi the chief minister, the DMK was projecting its coalition as robust.

While the DMK-led alliance was fake, the alliance formed by Amit Shah is meant to facilitate a regime change, which would happen for sure in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Singing a song by AIADMK founder, iconic leader M G Ramachandran, emphasising (Nallavan Latchiam Velvathu Nichayam) that the goal of a good person would succeed, he said Amit Shah's resolve to bring regime change in Tamil Nadu will materialise.

Nagenthran alleged that DMK's Karur strongman, former Minister V Senthil Balaji was responsible for the Sept 27, 2025 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives.

He targeted the DMK over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy deaths as well. However, he did not further elaborate on his allegation.

The state BJP chief urged party workers to take a vow to work tirelessly to unseat the DMK from the seat of power and expressed confidence of more parties joining the NDA in the state.

He claimed that fear gripped the state due to the prevalence of intoxicating substances due to DMK's selfishness.

The DMK government and CM Stalin are responsible for the recent death by suicide of a devotee over the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting issue, he alleged.

Furthermore, he claimed that the DMK followed pseudo-secularism as the ruling party does not even greet the people on Deepavali.

Union Minister L Murugan, former BJP State President K Annamalai were among other leaders who spoke. PTI VGN VGN ROH