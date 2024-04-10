TN BJP chief slams Digvijaya Singh, says Cong leaders have no guilt over compromising Katchatheevu

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday took strong exception to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remark on Katchatheevu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded an unconditional apology.

Accusing the Congress leaders of having "no guilt" for having compromised on our territorial integrity by ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and for putting the lives of Tamil Nadu fishermen at risk, he said the views expressed by the Congress leaders on the subject only displayed their mindset.

"Not a Blade of grass grows there’ for Aksai Chin & ‘who lives there’ for Katchatheevu reflects Congress’ mindset," Annamalai said in a post on 'X' referring to the earlier remark made by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Aksai Chin and now Congress leader Digvijaya SIngh’s comments on the islet given to Lanka.

Annamalai posted a video of Singh criticising Modi for raising the Katchatheevu issue.

"I want to ask if anybody is living on that island," Singh had said in Delhi when reporters sought for his response to Modi's remarks on the issue.

"Congress has to apologise unconditionally to our Tamil Fishermen for such insensitive statements & for the remarks made on our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl, who has been a pillar of strength to our fishing community," Annamalai said in the post.

The islet was ceded to Lanka by an agreement in 1974 by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The issue became the focus of the Lok Sabha elections when Modi raised it and blamed the Congress and DMK for giving away Katchatheevu.

On Wednesday, Modi took up the Katchatheevu issue again at two rallies in Tamil Nadu. PTI JSP KH