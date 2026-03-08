TN BJP condemns West Bengal CM for 'brazen insult' of President Murmu

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP leader C R Kesavan on Sunday condemned the West Bengal government for what he termed as the "brazen insult" and "shameful misconduct" directed toward President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the state.

The controversy stems from the TMC government’s reported refusal to grant permission for an international Santhali conference at its original venue, forcing a relocation despite the President’s scheduled attendance as the chief guest.

In a strongly worded statement, the BJP national spokesperson characterised the TMC’s actions as a violation of the “cherished principles of protocol, propriety, and decorum” essential to a constitutional democracy.

He further alleged that the TMC harbours deep-seated disdain for the tribal community, citing past "preposterous comments" made by TMC ministers regarding the President's appearance.

"This shameful misconduct of Mamata Banerjee's TMC is indefensible, unacceptable, and most reprehensible," Kesavan stated, adding that the President’s anguish over the matter has deeply pained the nation.

He also took aim at the opposition parties, questioning the "deafening silence" from top opposition leaders. He specifically called out Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as DMK chief M K Stalin, for failing to publicly condemn the TMC’s treatment of the first woman President from the tribal community.

He also demanded immediate accountability and insisted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government offer an unconditional apology to Murmu, tribal community and the citizens of India.