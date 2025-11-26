TN BJP dismisses rumours of leadership change, backs Nainar Nagendran

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy on Wednesday dismissed the media reports speculating a change in the state's party leadership, saying the rumours were part of a "political conspiracy".

Addressing reporters here, Tirupathy said, "Nainar Nagendran is our state president and is doing a wonderful job. He has been touring throughout Tamil Nadu to develop the party as well as the NDA under the AIADMK." He also accused DMK and its allies of "spreading rumours" and engaging in a "conspiracy" to create an "unhealthy atmosphere".

According to party sources, TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran being called to New Delhi on Tuesday, has triggered speculations regarding a leadership change in the party's state unit.

"It is a conspiracy, and such rumours are not politically healthy. DMK and its allies should be condemned strongly for creating an unhealthy atmosphere and unhealthy politics," he added.

He expressed confidence that Nagendran will "take NDA to a big victory in the 2026 assembly elections".

"The entire party and the cadre stand with Nagendran at this hour," said Tirupathy. PTI JR JR ROH