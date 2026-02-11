TN BJP forms Assembly election management committee

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu BJP has constituted a Legislative Assembly election management committee under its state chief Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday to ensure the party machinery is fully prepared to face the upcoming Assembly election.

The panel will oversee the BJP’s poll strategy beside strive for smooth coordination among the rank and file in the party, a senior functionary said.

While Nagenthran will head the committee, former union minister and party’s national executive member Pon Radhakrishnan has been named as the coordinator.

A release from the party said senior leaders: S R Sekhar, R N Jayaprakash, M Venkatesan, Mala Selvakumar, and S R Ramapriyan, will be co-coordinators.