TN BJP invites applications for party president election ahead on Shah’s visit to Chennai

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP on Thursday invited applications from party members aspiring for the state president’s post, coinciding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai.

BJP state chief K Annamalai, who earlier stated that he was not in the race for the post, on Thursday said the party would officially make an announcement on April 11.

Asked if there was any change of guard at the helm, Annamalai laughed and told reporters here, "you will be told officially tomorrow. For now I would say Amit Shahji is coming to Chennai tonight and he would take stock of what’s happening in the state tomorrow." Shah has been visiting various states to obtain direct feedback from the party members, he added.

The party invited applications from aspirants for the post of party’s state president post and national general committee members.

"The nomination papers will be received tomorrow (April 11) at the party's state headquarters, Kamalalayam, by the state election officer M Chakravarthy," the party announced.

Nomination papers for the elections to the top posts have been uploaded on the party's website www.bjptn.com. Interested members could download and submit the duly completed forms at the state headquarters between 2 pm and 4 pm tomorrow (April 11), the party said in a release.

The election results will be announced on April 12, the release added. PTI JSP KH