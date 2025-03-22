TN BJP members stage black flag protest against DMK, Karnataka Dy CM

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) The BJP members on Saturday staged a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin allegedly for giving up the state's rights on inter-state water disputes and also against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on the Mekedatu dam row.

Shivakumar, who attended the Fair Delimitation meeting convened by Stalin here, said he was waiting to see the black flags appear before him but couldn't see any.

"Black is the colour of Shani Bhagwan. I visited His temple at Thirunallar (in Puducherry) several times," the Karnataka Congress president, told reporters when sought for his comments on the BJP's black flag protest.

On Karnataka's move to build a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, Shivakumar said, "the Mekedatu dam will be more beneficial for Tamil Nadu than Karnataka. I am here today for a different purpose." BJP state chief K Annamalai, who led the protest, claimed that though Tamil Nadu faced numerous problems with Kerala and Karnataka over sharing of water, Stalin had done precious little to resolve them. "Instead, he has convened a meeting of the chief ministers and is enacting a drama on delimitation," he alleged.

Former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who held a black flag protest to safeguard the interests of the people of the state, sought to know if the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister convened any meeting to resolve the Cauvery water problem or the Mullaperiyar dam issue. PTI JSP KH