TN BJP organises blood donation camps to celebrate PM Mod's birthday

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) A series of blood donation camps in various parts of the state by the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP marked the 74th birthday celebrations of their leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated a blood donation camp at Avinashi, Tiruppur, and joined scores of his party members in donating blood.

The event is being organised as Seva Week.

The minister, who inaugurated a similar camp at Mettupalayam, said many participated and donated blood.

Several leaders in the party took part in the medical camp inaugurated by BJP senior H Raja in Coimbatore. BJP Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan was also among those who donated blood on the occasion. PTI JSP KH