TN BJP statewide tour to conclude on Jan 9: Nainar Nagenthran

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) The ongoing statewide tour of Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran will conclude on January 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to participate in a public meeting later.

Addressing reporters here, he said the Tamil Nadu BJP is "battle ready" for elections even if they are held tomorrow", and asserted that people were no longer with the DMK government, citing price hikes, crime and law and order issues.

The Assembly elections in the state will be held early next year.

"We will ask for PM Modi’s time or Amit Shah’s time and then schedule a public meeting accordingly," he said.

Nagendran alleged that "In five years of rule, DMK has increased property tax and electricity charges. Today there are many sexual violence cases." Asked about the party's central observers for the forthcoming Assembly elections, Nagenthran said three senior leaders have been deputed. "The party top brass has appointed Piyush Goel as election observer, along with Arjun Ram Meghwal and Muralidharan Mohan," he said, adding that they are expected to come to Tamil Nadu on December 23. PTI JR KH