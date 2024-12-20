TN BJP takes out rally, police detains Annamalai

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Dec 20 (PTI) The BJP on Friday held a "Black day procession" here condemning the "glorification of a terrorist," and police detained party state unit president K Annamalai and leaders of Hindu outfits.

Carrying banners that accused the state government of supporting "Coimbatore bomb blast terrortists," BJP workers and cadres affiliated to RSS outfits, including the Hindu Munnani took part in the procession.

The state government permitting the "funeral procession" of banned Al-Umma founder SA Basha days ago here with police protection came in for flak from Hindu outfits. Basha who was among the convicts in the 1998 bomb blast case died due to age-related illness while on parole and he was buried here. Police said permission was not given to the BJP to take out the rally and hence they were detained.

In a tweet, Annamalai said,"We condemn the cowardly act of the DMK Government for arresting the leaders & cadres of @BJP4 TamilNadu for carrying out a rally condemning the glorification of a terrorist who was the reason for the loss of 58 lives in the peace-loving city of Coimbatore in 1998. The DMK Govt should understand that the cadres of @BJP4TamilNadu will never bow down to such autocracy & we will always be the voice of the people of TN." PTI VGN KH