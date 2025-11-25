TN BJP to hold state-level convention of its wings in Kumbakonam on Nov 29

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu BJP unit has convened a state-level conference of its various wings in Kumbakonam on November 29 to fine tune their activities ahead of the Assembly election next year, a senior leader said on Tuesday.

These wings or cells of the BJP will play a crucial role in taking the party’s policies and campaign to the people in order to ensure a comfortable win for the BJP at the hustings, he said.

Party chief Nainar Nagendran urged the office bearers of various cells of the BJP to attend the conference without fail.

"Many branches make a tree. And with the BJP standing like a huge banyan tree, let us all meet in Kumbakonam on November 29 and ensure a thumping victory," Nagendran said in a video message to party members. PTI JSP JSP KH