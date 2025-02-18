TN Budget for 2025-26 to be presented on March 14

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on March 14 with the presentation of the Budget for 2025-26, Assembly Speaker M Appavu informed on Tuesday.

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the Budget when the Assembly meets at 9.30 am, he said.

“The duration of the session would be decided by the Assembly Business Advisory Committee which would meet on that day,” Appavu told reporters here.

The first Assembly session for this year was held from January 6 to 11. It began with the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi ‘walking out’ and with the Speaker reading out the Governor’s address in Tamil. PTI JSP ROH