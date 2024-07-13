TN bypoll: DMK retains Vikravandi Assembly seat

Chennai, Jul 13 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Saturday emerged victorious in the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency by a margin of 67,757 votes and NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi ended up runner-up with 56,296 votes.

All through the vote-counting exercise on Saturday, DMK's Anniyur Siva alias A Sivashanmugam was in the lead position and the margin between him and his nearest rival, PMK nominee C Anbumani widened round after round. By retaining the Vikravandi seat, the ruling DMK has continued to maintain its winning streak in the state since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year.

The DMK-led alliance had won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. PTI VGN VGN SA