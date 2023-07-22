TN Cabinet gives nod to hike pension under social security schemes

Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Saturday gave its nod to enhance the pension sum including the old age pension (OAP) given under several social security schemes, to Rs 1,200 from the present 1,000 per month. This will come into effect from August and the move would benefit about 30.55 lakh pensioners, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said while briefing the media on the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat. The gesture would entail the state government an additional expenditure of Rs 845 crore, he said.

On the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (late Chief Minister Karunanidhi monthly aid for women heads of families scheme), the minister said about 50 lakh applications have already been issued so far. About 35,000 camps will be held across the state to identify the beneficiaries, he said. PTI JSP KH