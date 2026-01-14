TN celebrates 'Bhogi' with bonfires, leads to mild smog

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) The traditional 'Bhogi' festival, precursor to 'Pongal' harvest festivities, was celebrated on Wednesday across Tamil Nadu with bonfires leading to a blanket of mild smog in several areas.

Flight operations in the domestic sector remain unaffected as the smog was thin and dissipated after sunrise, airport sources said.

A few arrivals from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Colombo experienced minor delays due to low visibility, they said.

In an advisory, the Chennai Airport under the weather and smog alert for Bhogi festival said, "Smog due to Bhogi festival activities and winter weather conditions may affect flight operations, causing delays, diversions or cancellations." "Passengers are requested to check flight status in the Flight Information Display Systems. And keep in touch with respective airlines. We regret the inconvenience caused. Safety of passengers is our priority," it said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), along with the Chennai Corporation and police department, conducted night patrolling and a comprehensive awareness campaign on the ill effects of Bhogi fires across all zones of the Greater Chennai, in order to mitigate the environmental concerns during the last two days.

The night patrols were aimed at preventing the burning of plastic waste, old tyres, tubes and other materials.

Residents in several urban neighbourhoods said the smell of bonfires was noticeably weaker than in previous years, suggesting that the practice of burning waste declines every year.

Celebrated on the eve of 'Pongal', things not required are discarded as part of the Bhogi celebrations.

Keeping with age-old customs, people lit bonfires early on Wednesday morning, and youngsters beat traditional drums in front of their homes, signalling the arrival of the festive season.

The celebrations signify hope and new beginning on the eve of Pongal and the start of Tamil month, 'Thai' on the day of the harvest festival.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had appealed to the people not to burn tyres or items like plastic to protect the environment.

The Board observed that the people during 'Bhogi' burn discarded tyres, plastic goods, tubes, papers with chemical residues as they lead to produce dense black smoke disrupting flight operations in airports. It creates air pollution and health hazards to the public causing eye-irritation.

To prevent such unhealthy practices, awareness for environment-friendly celebration of Bhogi is being carried out by the Board for the last 21 years.

"TNPCB is taking steps to create awareness in all districts. Public are requested to celebrate Bhogi without burning plastics, tyres, tubes so as to protect the environment," the agency said.

Detailing the initiatives taken by the Pollution Control Board, in a press release on Wednesday, the agency said it collaborated with the government organisations, non-governmental organisations and residents' welfare associations to promote public awareness during the Bhogi festival.

The initiative, especially emphasised discouraging the burning of harmful materials such as plastic waste, old tyres, and other wastes that significantly degrade air quality.

TNPCB conducted ambient air quality surveys in all 15 zones that fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation, and during the pre-Bhogi day, the findings indicated 'satisfactory air quality' across the zones.

On Bhogi Day (Wednesday), the Air Quality Index was moderate in 11 out of 15 locations and poor in the remaining 4 locations.

"This controlled increase was attributable to festival activities despite heightened public awareness," the release said.

On flight operations, TNPCB said, "slight disturbances during early morning (of January 14) was reported at the Chennai International airport".

The Board extended its gratitude to all the government departments, NGOs, residents' welfare associations and the general public for their cooperation in the 'Smokeless Bhogi' initiative.

"This collective effort has significantly contributed to minimising environmental impact and protecting public health during the festival celebrations," the release added.