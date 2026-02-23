National

Tamil Nadu CEO releases final electoral roll, nearly one crore voters deleted

Chennai (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik released the final electoral roll here on Monday and 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories.

The state now has 5.67 crore voters, she said.

Addressing a press conference, Patnaik said before the SIR exercise, the state's electorate stood at 6.41 crore. Now, 7.40 lakh people in the 18-19 age bracket have been included in the electoral roll and 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories.

Continuous updation will be taken up with immediate effect, she added.

