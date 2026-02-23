TN CEO releases final electoral roll, over 74 lakh names of voters removed

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik released the final electoral roll here on Monday and over 74 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories.

The state now has 5.67 crore voters, she said.

Addressing a press conference, Patnaik said before the SIR exercise, the state's electorate stood at 6.41 crore. Now, 7.40 lakh people in the 18-19 age bracket have been included in the electoral roll.

Continuous updation will be taken up with immediate effect, she added. PTI JSP VGN VGN ROH SA