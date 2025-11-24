TN CM accusing me, as farmers are upset with the DMK govt, claims AIADMK gen sec

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Nov 24 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday claimed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin resorted to levelling baseless charges on him as the farmers were upset with the DMK government, Refuting Stalin's charge that Palaniswamy had let down the farmers on the three controversial farm laws that were later repealed by the Centre, Palaniswami asserted that he had been a farmer all through his life.

"What does the chief minister know about the three farm laws, their impact on Tamil Nadu farmers? These were meant to target the middlemen in some northern states," Palaniswami told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X' that Palaniswami, who proclaimed himself a farmer and sported a green shawl, betrayed the farmers by supporting the agricultural laws.

"Farmers are upset with the DMK government. As a result, the Chief Minister is accusing me," the AIADMK general secretary said and alleged that it was the chief minister who "betrayed" the farmers and "attempted to convert the delta districts into deserts." PTI JSP JSP ADB