TN CM, actors greet Rajini on his 73rd birthday

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth turned 73 on Tuesday and scores of his ardent fans gathered at his Poes Garden residence here to wish him.

Some of the fans offered prayers in temples and performed homam praying for his success, health, and longevity.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who extended his wishes, said in a post on the social media platform 'X': "Happy birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish that you continue to make people happy by giving successful films with happiness and contentment." The chief minister called the top actor over the phone and conveyed his birthday greetings, an official release here said.

Actor Mohanlal wished Rajini a blessed birthday. "As the true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead, @rajinikanth," Mohanlal said in a post on 'X'.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who had worked with the superstar for a long time, said on 'X': "Happy birthday to my dear friend superstar Rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever." Jackie Shroff, who was part of 'Jailer' movie, posted a clip on 'X' and said "Happiness Always @rajinikanth." Actor Mammootty too conveyed his greetings.

Actor Dhanush extended his greetings to "Thavaiva" on his special day and so did several film personalities.

Born on 12 December 1950 as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, in Bengaluru, Rajini shot to stardom through his sheer hard work. His first break came through the film 'Apoorva Raagangal' in 1975. His negative roles, initially, garnered attention and his inimitable style set his acting career on a consistent growth graph making him emerge as a 'superstar.' PTI JSP KH