TN CM administers pledge to police personnel on Police Day

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin administered a pledge for the police personnel in the city as part of the Police Day celebrations on Wednesday.

He was joined by DGP G Venkataraman and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun at the Rajarathinam Stadium here.

In his welcome address, Arun said the police department is committed to working diligently to achieve the CM's vision of a crime-free Tamil Nadu.

Later, the Chief Minister led the police personnel in the official pledge to commemorate the day.

The newly appointed DGP G Venkataraman said September 6 is celebrated as Police Day and this was the first time a day has been designated to recognise the efforts of the police personnel who serve the public round the clock.

"This Police Day celebration is a recognition for the hard work and sacrifice made by the police personnel and will motivate them to deliver their duty efficiently," he added.