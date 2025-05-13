TN CM, AIADMK hail Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday welcomed a local court sentencing nine men to life imprisonment till death in the sensational Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case.

The Coimbatore Mahila Court, which convicted and sentenced the nine, also ordered compensation of Rs 85 lakh to the women victims.

"Justice has been served for the atrocities committed by the wicked criminals including the AIADMK functionary," the Chief Minister said reacting to the verdict. A former AIADMK functionary was among the nine persons convicted. He was sacked from the party following his arrest earlier.

In a post on the social media platform, Stalin said "those sirs who tried to protect the guilty in the AIADMK should feel ashamed."

Hailing the judgment, the AIADMK said the government under former Chief Minister and Edappadi K Palaniswami had transferred the Pollachi sexual assault case to the CBI for an impartial enquiry, and as a result, due justice has been delivered today.

Accusing the DMK of doing politics on the case, the party alleged in a post on 'X' that the ruling dispensation leaked the details of the Anna University college student who was sexually assaulted on the varsity campus last year.

"We demanded a CBI probe to ensure justice for the woman student. But, this Stalin model DMK government opposed it. Who is the DMK trying to shield," the party asked.

In the Pollachi case, the AIADMK government was the reason behind the arrest of the criminals who now got severe punishment, the party said.

"The AIADMK will expose the DMK when Palaniswami-led party comes to power in 2026. Then, it is certain that the DMK will hang its head in shame," it claimed.

Actor-politician and TVK leader Vijay too welcomed the verdict and said the ruling would give solace to the victims, who faced the case with courage and ensured that the criminals were punished.

Vijay demanded that fast-track courts should be set up to expeditiously conduct trial of sexual harassment or assault cases against women and judgment should be delivered within 90 days.

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) state committee member S Rajalakshmi and CPI (M) Puducherry unit, besides expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala hailed the Mahila Court’s verdict.