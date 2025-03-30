MK Stalin, AIADMK, TNCC extend Ramzan greetings

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the opposition party in the Assembly, the AIADMK, and leaders of various political parties, including Congress and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, extended their greetings to Muslim brethren on the eve of Ramzan.

While extending his greetings to the members of the Islam community, Stalin in a statement on Sunday said Muslims celebrate the occasion by observing a fast for 30 days and showing kindness to the poor and the downtrodden.

"Prophet Muhammad avoided leading a luxurious life and followed a simple life with love and discipline. He laid out a path to feed the needy and to embrace brotherhood," the CM said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in his greetings recalled the various initiatives taken by the party for the welfare of the Islam community and assured that his party would always be a protector for them.

He urged the members of the Islam community to follow the path put forth by Prophet Muhammad.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai in his greetings said, "During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid-al-Fitr by observing fast for an entire month and by helping the poor." "To protect the rights of the minorities, secular progressive forces should align together under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Tamil Nadu Congress party wants to convey this as a message that secularism is in treating all people equally regardless of caste, creed or religion. I extend my best wishes to members of Islam community on this occasion", he said in a statement.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, who's party is an ally of the DMK, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also extended their greetings.