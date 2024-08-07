TN CM, Annamalai throw weight behind Vinesh

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the ongoing Paris Olympics for being overweight, as a "true champion," and said the action against her over a "few grams" cannot diminish her spirit and achievements.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai also rued the action against Phogat, calling it "very very unfortunate." In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "Vinesh, you are a true champion in 'every' sense. Your resilience, strength, and remarkable journey to the finals have inspired millions of Indian daughters." "Disqualification over a few grams cannot diminish your spirit and achievements. Though you missed a medal, you have won the hearts of everyone with your incredible determination," he said.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in the French capital, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

She was found overweight by 100 gm.

Annamalai said the episode has robbed the country of a medal in wrestling. The 29 year-old's mere appearance in the final had secured a silver for the country, while she could have bagged gold, he told reporters here.

He recalled she had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route to the finals.

"This is very very unfortunate, makes our hearts heavy," he said about Phogat's disqualification, even as he pointed out that she worked hard and reduced weight.

She has been now 'hospitalised,' following dehydration, he said.

Phogat had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.

The whole of India, including Tamil Nadu, was standing by her, Annamalai said. PTI SA SA KH