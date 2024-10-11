TN CM announces bonus, ex-gratia to 2.75 lakh state PSU employees

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a bonus and ex-gratia for 2.75 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings and statutory boards for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Accordingly, all eligible workers of profit making PSUs under group C and D will be paid a minimum bonus of Rs 8,400 and a maximum of Rs 16,800, amounting to 8.33 per cent bonus and an ex-gratia of 11.67 per cent, an official release here said.

The employees of the PSUs lacking allowable surplus will be paid a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent.

"The Tamil Nadu chief minister on October 10 ordered payment of bonus and ex-gratia to a total of 2,75,670 workers of state PSUs ahead of the festive (Diwali) season," the release said, and added that the move would entail the government an expenditure of Rs 369.65 crore.

The workers and employees of TANGEDCO, state transport undertakings, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, and Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation will be paid 20 per cent bonus and ex-gratia while the employees of group C and D in Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Drainage Board will receive 10 per cent bonus and ex-gratia, the release said.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board employees will be paid a bonus at 8.33 per cent and the Civil Supplies Corporation workers will be paid an ex-gratia of Rs 3,000.

"The chief minister has extended the gesture to encourage and motivate workers and employees in PSUs acknowledging their role in uplifting the country and contributing to economic growth," the release stated.

A separate order will be issued on bonus and ex-gratia for the employees of cooperative institutions and other organisations, the release added.