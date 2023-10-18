TN CM announces concessional power tariff of Rs 5.50 per unit for common services

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a cut in electricity tariff --Rs 5.50 per unit from the present Rs 8-- for common services such as common lighting, in small apartment complexes with ten flats or less.

Addressing a meet of district collectors of Chennai and three suburban districts and top state officials, the Chief Minister cited representations to the government on the revised electricity tariff for common services in small sized apartment complexes.

Many resident welfare associations have represented to the government that the recent revision in power tariff for common services for small apartments has severely affected them, the middle-class people.

Recently, electricity tariff for common services such as lighting and water pump for small apartment complexes were upwardly revised, Rs 8 and above per unit.

Hence, Stalin said a new concessional tariff would be implemented for common services for small apartment complexes with ten houses or less, three floors or less and without lift facility.

Benefitting the middle class people, the new concession plan for common services in small apartment complexes would bring down the tariff to Rs 5.50 per unit from the present Rs 8 per unit, he announced.

Also, the CM said the toll fee collection at the Navalur toll plaza on the Rajiv Gandhi Road in the IT corridor here would be put on hold from October 19 in deference to request from the public as several parts of the road are closed for Metro Rail work.

The district collectors of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai and senior officials took part in the meet held at Chengelpet district under the 'Kala ayvil mudalamaichar (Chief Minister on field study),' initiative. PTI VGN SS