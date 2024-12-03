TN CM announces cyclone relief fund of Rs 2,000 to rain-affected families

Chennai: The families in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts which bore the brunt of damage caused by Cyclone Fengal would be provided a relief of Rs 2,000 each, Tamil Nadu Chief M K Stalin announced on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat here to assess the damage due to rain in the state, the chief minister directed the officials to provide a relief sum of Rs 2,000 on the basis of family ration cards to families whose livelihood was affected due to a very heavy rain in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts. These districts witnessed unprecedented rain for more than two days.

The meeting decided to extend relief assistance to the rain-hit people in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, and extend Rs 5 lakh as compensation each to the families who lost their kin due to cyclone or floods.

The government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 as compensation for damaged huts, give priority to construct houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam (housing scheme) for completely damaged huts, provide Rs 17,000 per hectare relief for rain-damaged paddy crops, including irrigated crops to farmers, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops and trees damaged.

It also decided to give Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-damaged (rain-fed) crops, Rs 37,500 as compensation for the loss of cattle including oxen and cows, Rs 4,000 for the loss of goats and sheep and a relief of Rs 100 for the loss of chicken.

Special camps would be conducted in the rain-affected areas for issuing certificates, voter’s ID and other documents lost or damaged due to floods, the government said in a release here.

Textbooks and notebooks damaged due to rain would be provided for the affected students.

The chief minister himself visited Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Cuddalore districts to assess the damage due to rain and to supervise the relief and restoration work, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and state ministers supervised the relief work in various other districts in the state.