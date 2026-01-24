TN CM announces hike in pension, retirement benefits for noon meal organisers, Anganwadi workers

Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced an increase in the pension sum for noon meal organisers, Anganwadi workers and panchayat secretaries to Rs 3,400 from Rs 2,000 per month.

Also, their retirement benefits will be doubled to Rs 2 lakh from the present Rs 1 lakh, he said.

Winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address to the Assembly, the CM said the family pension for noon meal organisers and Anganwadi workers has been increased to Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,100, respectively.

Further, the pension for mini Anganwadi workers and forest frontline staff will be enhanced to Rs 3,200 from Rs 2,000 and their retirement benefits will be doubled to Rs 2 lakh. The pension for Anganwadi assistants, cooks, cooking assistants, and sweepers will be hiked to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000, and their retirement benefits will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh, he said.

The Chief Minister's announcement comes in the wake of the recent strike by noon meal organisers and Anganwadi workers demanding enhanced pay and other benefits.

Additionally, 1.80 lakh people will be provided a monthly pension based on the requests received through the "Stalin with You" camps, he said. The scheme will be launched on February 4.

At present, 33.6 lakh senior citizens, differently-abled, widows, farmers, farm labourers, unmarried women over 50 years and deserted women were receiving the pension under the social security scheme. Now, an additional 1.80 lakh people will benefit through the gesture, he said.

Stalin announced that a government order would soon be issued to fill the part-time teachers' posts in government-run schools. Special marks will be awarded to part-time teachers based on their experience, to facilitate their appointment to permanent teachers' posts, he said.

In yet another announcement, he said one lakh houses will be built under the Kalaignar housing scheme.

About 2,200 km of rural roads will be upgraded under the Chief Minister's Rural Roads Development Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 1,088 crore.

Following the Chief Minister's detailed reply and announcements, the Assembly Speaker M Appavu adjourned the House sine die.

The five-day maiden session for the year had commenced on January 20. PTI JSP JSP ROH