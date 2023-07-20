TN CM announces indoor stadium-cum-auditorium for MIT

Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced that the government would allocate Rs 50 crore to establish a modern indoor stadium-cum-auditorium at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), here.

Also, a learning centre and a platinum jubilee park would be set up on an outlay of Rs 25 crore on MIT premises, he said while speaking at the inaugural of the 75th year celebrations of MIT.

Wishing that the services being rendered by MIT should continue with the same spirit of dedication, the Chief Minister urged the engineering graduates to strive to emerge as job providers, too. "You should involve in research activities. Decide your specialty and forge ahead," he urged.

The applications of engineering streams such as civil, mechanical, computer, and electronics have risen to new levels in the present "digital age" transforming the world. "Technology has permeated all sectors ranging from medicine to the armed forces. Technology is leading the way," Stalin said.

A situation is emerging wherein there can't be anyone who doesn't use the app, he said and added, "so, what is important is how you can take advantage of this technology. Your knowledge in engineering should be linked to new inventions and in starting new initiatives. Institutions such as MIT should meet this objective." Established in July 1949 through the generous contribution of industrialist C Rajam, MIT provides engineering education of university standard in specialised fields and research facilities also. It offers courses in aeronautical engineering, automobile, electronics engineering and instrument technology besides technical education in rubber and plastic technology and production technology.

It was merged with Anna University in 1978. Over the years it produced illustrious personalities including former President A P J Abdul Kalam. PTI JSP KH