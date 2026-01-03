TN CM announces new assured pension scheme for govt employees

Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Fulfilling the two decade old demand of government employees and teachers, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a new plan, the "Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme," which would provide the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme. Fifty per cent of the last drawn salary of government employees would be the assured pension, the government announced.

For this purpose, the state government would provide, alongside the 10 per cent contribution of the employees, the required entire additional funding to the Pension Fund. PTI VGN VGN SA