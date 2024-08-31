TN CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to ACP who died while on duty

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI) A 53 year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police died while on duty here and Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the official's demise.

In a statement, the CM said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sivakumar, who was on security duty at Anna Salai here swooned around 12.45 pm and was rushed to a government hospital.

He did not respond to treatment and died at the hospital, the CM said and expressed anguish over the ACP's death.

Extending his sympathies with the family of the deceased, Stalin announced a sum of Rs 25 lakh as relief. PTI SA SA SS