Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of a sanitary worker who died in a road accident in Thiruvanmiyur here.

Extending his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, the chief minister announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh for the family of V Sivagami (42), who was fatally knocked down by a vehicle while she was on duty near the regional transport office today, a release said. PTI JSP ANE