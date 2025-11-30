TN CM asks if rechristening Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan 'eyewash'

Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Rather than changing the name of Raj Bhavan into Lok Bhavan, what is needed is a change in the mindset to respect elected governments, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday, asking if that initiative was an eyewash.

Tagging a news report on renaming of Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan, Stalin, in a social media post said that the State Assembly is the House of the People.

As those who did not respect the Assembly effect the name change, is it an eyewash? Is it to deceive the principle of democracy? he asked.

The need of the hour is to respect the governments elected by the people and the Assembly that fulfils the aspirations of the people. "If there is going to be no change in thought and deed and then, even this (changing the name of the House of Governor, the Raj Bhavan) is also unnecessary," he said.

The Stalin-led DMK regime and Governor RN Ravi continue to be at loggerheads over policy matters and in respect of assent to Bills passed by the Assembly.

Ravi had walked out of the Assembly in January 2025 without reading out the customary Governor's Address alleging Constitution and the national anthem were insulted.